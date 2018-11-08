Making holiday travel a better experience

Americans are entering one of the busiest, and most stressful, travel periods of the year. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, travel to a destination 50 miles or more away increases by over 50 percent for Thanksgiving and by almost 25 percent for Christmas and New Year’s.

While that additional travel adds up to even more cars on the road, and usually longer lines at airport TSA, it doesn’t necessarily have to mean more holiday travel stress.

Travelers can actually lower their travel stress by simply accepting that there are some things they can’t control. Bad weather, airport delays, traffic jams or long waits at airport security are all outside personal control, no matter how frustrated they may make people feel.

Instead, focus on the things that can be controlled, including personal feelings. Start by planning as much as possible. If it’s a driving trip, drivers could check the weather reports and if a bad storm is looming, see if departing earlier or later could help them miss the worst of it.

Planning can also minimize airport delays. Experts advise booking an early flight, for example. Airports are often less crowded, and it leaves extra time for a later flight if the flight is delayed, canceled or overbooked. Also, travelers must know the rules. Is the carry-on luggage the right size? What time do they need to get to the airport? Can they bring wrapped presents?

A little attitude adjustment can even help with a seemingly endless TSA security line. Instead of feeling frustrated, do something silly like checking out fellow passengers. Try guessing silently where they’re going, what their line of work is or even why they’re dressed like that out in public.

The best way to handle stress and frustration is simply to refocus the mind away from the thing that is upsetting. If it’s a traffic jam, getting mad doesn’t make other cars disappear, but playing something on the radio, telling the children a story or doing anything else that takes the focus off the immediate problem will make people feel better.

And most importantly, keep the children happy, or at least occupied. Don’t forget their games, a couple of books or snacks for when they’re suddenly starving. Happy children mean less stressed-out parents.

Holiday travel may not always be fun, but there’s no reason it has to be highly stressful.

Counseling Corner is provided by the American Counseling Association. Comments and questions to ACAcorner@counseling.org or visit the ACA website at http://www.counseling.org.