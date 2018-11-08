Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

San Luis Rey Watershed septic system rebate program offered

 
Last updated 11/13/2018 at 7:15am



NORTH COUNTY – Residential properties located within the San Luis Rey Watershed may be eligible for a $150 rebate for having their septic tank pumped and inspected by a licensed septic contractor. A limited number of rebates are available and are limited to one per household. See the Mission Resource Conservation District’s Rebate Program rules for more details: www.missionrcd.org/SLRrebates.

Homes with a septic system should be frequently inspected and have the septic tank and system pumped to guard against septic system failure. Failed septic systems not only cause an unpleasant mess...



