San Luis Rey Watershed septic system rebate program offered
Last updated 11/13/2018 at 7:15am
NORTH COUNTY – Residential properties located within the San Luis Rey Watershed may be eligible for a $150 rebate for having their septic tank pumped and inspected by a licensed septic contractor. A limited number of rebates are available and are limited to one per household. See the Mission Resource Conservation District’s Rebate Program rules for more details: www.missionrcd.org/SLRrebates.
Homes with a septic system should be frequently inspected and have the septic tank and system pumped to guard against septic system failure. Failed septic systems not only cause an unpleasant mess...
