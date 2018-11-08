Water-Wise Demonstration Garden at Promenade Temecula is now open to the public
Last updated 11/13/2018 at 7:26am
Visitors to Promenade Temecula are no longer going to the mall for dining, shopping and movies, thanks to a new water-wise demonstration garden located just outside Starbucks.
Those looking for sustainable gardening ideas can visit Temecula's first demonstration garden which showcases drought-tolerant plants and efficient irrigation technology to demonstrate the options homeowners have and can incorporate into their own landscape.
A ribbon cutting, signifying the opening of the garden made possible thanks to donations from landscape and garden professionals along with support from the Prom...
