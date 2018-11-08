Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Kim Harris
Managing Editor 

Water-Wise Demonstration Garden at Promenade Temecula is now open to the public

 
Last updated 11/13/2018 at 7:26am

Warren Burley, Digital Ink Media Solutions photos

Jeff Armstrong, general manager of the Rancho California Water District, addresses the crowd gathered at Promenade Temecula for a ribbon cutting of the new water-wise demonstration garden located outside Starbucks, Oct. 24.

Visitors to Promenade Temecula are no longer going to the mall for dining, shopping and movies, thanks to a new water-wise demonstration garden located just outside Starbucks.

Those looking for sustainable gardening ideas can visit Temecula's first demonstration garden which showcases drought-tolerant plants and efficient irrigation technology to demonstrate the options homeowners have and can incorporate into their own landscape.

A ribbon cutting, signifying the opening of the garden made possible thanks to donations from landscape and garden professionals along with support from the Prom...



