Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Deck, outbuilding damaged by Bonsall brush fire

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/11/2018 at 2:57pm

CalFire San Diego

A vegetation fire broke out on Sunday, Nov. 11 along Highway 76 near Ramona Drive.

BONSALL - Firefighters were quickly able to stop the spread of a brush fire near Bonsall today on a day of increased fire danger in the San Diego region. However, according to CalFire San Diego, one outbuilding and the deck attached to a residential structure were damaged by the fire.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in an area near state Route 76 and Ramona Drive, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The blaze was first reported as covering about five acres and possibly threatening nearby structures.

Ground and air crews from both Cal Fire and the North County Fire Protection District deployed to the area, and the forward spread of the fire had been halted by about 12:45 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego's Twitter page.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said at about 1 p.m.

The fire comes just hours after a red flag warning went into effect for the area as gusty winds, low humidity and dry brush combine to create extreme fire-prone conditions in San Diego and much of the rest of Southern California.

Elsewhere in the state, the Woolsey Fire had scorched more than 83,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the Camp Fire in Northern California had destroyed nearly 7,000 structures and killed at least 23 people in its 109,000-acre burn zone as of Sunday.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/11/2018 16:04