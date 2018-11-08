Deck, outbuilding damaged by Bonsall brush fire

BONSALL - Firefighters were quickly able to stop the spread of a brush fire near Bonsall today on a day of increased fire danger in the San Diego region. However, according to CalFire San Diego, one outbuilding and the deck attached to a residential structure were damaged by the fire.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in an area near state Route 76 and Ramona Drive, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The blaze was first reported as covering about five acres and possibly threatening nearby structures.

Ground and air crews from both Cal Fire and the North County Fire Protection District deployed to the area, and the forward spread of the fire had been halted by about 12:45 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego's Twitter page.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said at about 1 p.m.

The fire comes just hours after a red flag warning went into effect for the area as gusty winds, low humidity and dry brush combine to create extreme fire-prone conditions in San Diego and much of the rest of Southern California.

Elsewhere in the state, the Woolsey Fire had scorched more than 83,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the Camp Fire in Northern California had destroyed nearly 7,000 structures and killed at least 23 people in its 109,000-acre burn zone as of Sunday.