Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Chamber has events planned through December

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/13/2018 at 7:12am



FALLBROOK â€“ The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is offering the following events for the remainder of the year.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 â€“ Womenâ€™s Networking Event at Fallbrook VFW Post 1924 includes breakfast and speaker. Cost is $10 prepaid.

Saturday, Nov. 24 â€“ Village Artisan Faire, corner of Main and Elder, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1 â€“ Fallbrook Christmas Parade, 5 p.m., down Main Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 7 â€“ Holiday Wine & A Bite Art Walk; more details coming.

Wednesday, Dec. 12 â€“ Chamber Christmas Open House of Giving, 5 p.m. at Chamber office, 111 S. Main Ave.

For more details on any of these events, call the chamber at (760) 728-5845.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
Â© Copyright 2018