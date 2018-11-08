Fallbrook Chamber has events planned through December

Last updated 11/13/2018 at 7:12am

FALLBROOK â€“ The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is offering the following events for the remainder of the year.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 â€“ Womenâ€™s Networking Event at Fallbrook VFW Post 1924 includes breakfast and speaker. Cost is $10 prepaid.

Saturday, Nov. 24 â€“ Village Artisan Faire, corner of Main and Elder, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1 â€“ Fallbrook Christmas Parade, 5 p.m., down Main Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 7 â€“ Holiday Wine & A Bite Art Walk; more details coming.

Wednesday, Dec. 12 â€“ Chamber Christmas Open House of Giving, 5 p.m. at Chamber office, 111 S. Main Ave.

For more details on any of these events, call the chamber at (760) 728-5845.