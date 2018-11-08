Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Fallbrook High issues statement regarding gun threat

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/13/2018 at 7:37pm



Fallbrook High School on Tuesday, Nov. 13 evening posted a statement on Facebook regarding a threat posted by someone on a social media platform.

The photo in the threat is that of a handgun appearing to sit on the leg in the lap of a person with the accompanying text, "don't come to school tomorrow fallbrook high."

The responding post, reads: "This is a message from Fallbrook High School Administration. This evening we received news on a threat to our school with a picture of a gun, posted on social media. We have enough information to pass on to law enforcement. They are responding and we expect a safe conclusion to this threat very soon. Our school will be in session tomorrow as usual. Thanks to everyone communicating information assisting this situation. See you all tomorrow."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Jeff Pack can be reached at jpack@reedermedia.com.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018