Fallbrook High issues statement regarding gun threat

Fallbrook High School on Tuesday, Nov. 13 evening posted a statement on Facebook regarding a threat posted by someone on a social media platform.

The photo in the threat is that of a handgun appearing to sit on the leg in the lap of a person with the accompanying text, "don't come to school tomorrow fallbrook high."

The responding post, reads: "This is a message from Fallbrook High School Administration. This evening we received news on a threat to our school with a picture of a gun, posted on social media. We have enough information to pass on to law enforcement. They are responding and we expect a safe conclusion to this threat very soon. Our school will be in session tomorrow as usual. Thanks to everyone communicating information assisting this situation. See you all tomorrow."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Jeff Pack can be reached at jpack@reedermedia.com.