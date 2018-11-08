Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Firefighters knock down vegetation blaze on East Mission

 
Last updated 11/13/2018 at 2:38pm

Courtesy of CalFire San Diego Twitter Feed

North County Fire and CalFire San Diego firefighters made quick work of a vegetation fire on East Mission Road in Fallbrook.

North County Fire and CalFire San Diego are on the scene of a vegetation fire near East Mission Road in Fallbrook on Thursday, Nov. 13. Firefighters have reported that the forward rate of spread of the fire has been stopped.

The fire had spread to more than a half-acre and caused minor damage to an outbuilding. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was first reported around 1:30 p.m.

According to North County Fire, Mission Road will be closed from Hamilton Lane to Stage Coach Lane until about 3:15 p.m.



 
