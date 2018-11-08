Firefighters knock down vegetation blaze on East Mission

North County Fire and CalFire San Diego are on the scene of a vegetation fire near East Mission Road in Fallbrook on Thursday, Nov. 13. Firefighters have reported that the forward rate of spread of the fire has been stopped.

The fire had spread to more than a half-acre and caused minor damage to an outbuilding. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was first reported around 1:30 p.m.

According to North County Fire, Mission Road will be closed from Hamilton Lane to Stage Coach Lane until about 3:15 p.m.