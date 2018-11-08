FPUD provides additional funding for as-needed paving contracts

The Fallbrook Public Utility District board approved an additional $315,000 in funding for FPUD’s as-needed paving contract program.

The 4-0 FPUD board vote Oct. 15, with Milt Davies absent, increases the 2018-2019 as-needed contract amount for asphalt paving from $328,000 to $643,000, not including a separate contract for $52,718.82 to repave road surface on Winterhaven Road and Winterwarm Drive.

“It was just additional funding to make sure we keep up our paving when we have a need for repairs,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said.

The paving contracts are for when roadway repavi...