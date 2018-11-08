Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Pala donates 7,356 pounds of food to Brother Benno's

 
Last updated 11/13/2018 at 7:14am

Pala team members who participated in the food drive are, from left, Tomasa Gonzales, Ofelia Velazquez, Martha Estrada, Graciela Trevino, David Mora, Lee Underwood, Oscar Sagastume, Behrouz Katebi and Courtney Horan.

PALA – The team members of Pala Casino Spa & Resort donated 7,356 pounds of food to Brother Benno's, the nonprofit, volunteer organization that serves the poor and homeless in Oceanside.

Pala conducted a holiday food drive during October and representatives from the charity received the food Oct. 26.

"As our team members have done for so many community projects, they really came through again to help those in need for the holiday season," said Bill Bembenek, Pala's chief executive.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

