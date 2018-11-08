Pala donates 7,356 pounds of food to Brother Benno's
PALA – The team members of Pala Casino Spa & Resort donated 7,356 pounds of food to Brother Benno's, the nonprofit, volunteer organization that serves the poor and homeless in Oceanside.
Pala conducted a holiday food drive during October and representatives from the charity received the food Oct. 26.
"As our team members have done for so many community projects, they really came through again to help those in need for the holiday season," said Bill Bembenek, Pala's chief executive.
Pala Casino Spa & Resort
