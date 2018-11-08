Winter forecast: Mostly warm, near average rainfall

National Weather Service forecaster Alex Tardy talks to first responders about developing ocean conditions and how it could affect our winter.

Looking at precipitation prediction models that track storms and historical data, the San Diego office of the National Weather Service is forecasting our winter with warmer than average temperatures and rainfall at or slightly below average.

We'll have only a few windows of opportunity for significant precipitation from December to March. Otherwise, it will be warm and dry with more Santa Ana winds expected.

In the near term, our best chance for rain will likely be in mid-November. San Diego's more recent winters have trended toward fewer rainy days but with heavier precipitation and locali...