Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Assemblymember Marie Waldron 

DMV updates

 
Last updated 11/9/2018 at 9:52am



The Department of Motor Vehicles has been in the news a lot recently. Problems have included long wait times, computer crashes, and voter registration errors.

The DMV is just one of many state agencies in need of modernization. This session I introduced legislation that would require all state agencies, the DMV and the legislature included, to adopt innovative new technologies aimed at increasing efficiency, enhancing cyber security and providing better public service and transparency.

Steps are under way to fix the problems at the DMV. These include adding additional employees, opening so...



