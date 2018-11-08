DMV updates

The Department of Motor Vehicles has been in the news a lot recently. Problems have included long wait times, computer crashes, and voter registration errors.

The DMV is just one of many state agencies in need of modernization. This session I introduced legislation that would require all state agencies, the DMV and the legislature included, to adopt innovative new technologies aimed at increasing efficiency, enhancing cyber security and providing better public service and transparency.

Steps are under way to fix the problems at the DMV. These include adding additional employees, opening so...