Re: "Jealousy – 'the green-eyed monster' [Village News, 11/1/2018]

I always look forward to Dr. Rick Koole's column. His last column was not only music to my ears but is so poignant in these times. With the Me generations who are so entitled these days, these words of wisdom are needed more than ever.

We so often hear how the rich need to pay their fair share. As if they don't? We all know the top earners pay 80 percent of revenues paid into the federal government. God calls for his people to tithe 10 percent of their income yet some people pay upwards of 40 percent in taxes. That is just ludicrous to pay more to the government than to God!

Thank God I learned early in life to pray for my friends' prosperity. I cringe when I hear that so and so didn't give enough money, or they have it to give, why not do more? Here's a good one. You have so much you should give to me.

I can not begin to tell you the damage you do with that kind of thinking. Damage to yourself as God doesn't bless your envious and jealous heart. It robs you of God's blessing to be given more in life; it robs you of the joy to see others happy and doing well. It robs you of your joy period. Money is not the root of all evil; the worship of money is.

God wants to bless you. Poverty and going without in life is not virtuous. My family and I pray all the time for the success of others so that they may prosper and do well. Rejoice when they get a raise, when they get a new car or home. Rejoice when they win at anything in life.

When was the last time you prayed for a old or new friend? Our family just prayed recently for the success and prosperity of our new friends Loraine and Kenny who recently opened Bella Patina Antique Store. May they be successful and prosper in these trying times!

Many blessings to Pastor Koole for your wisdom and knowledge.

Dianna Miller