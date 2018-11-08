Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Fashion photographer arrested on suspicion of molesting 16-year-old model

 
Last updated 11/15/2018 at 6:07pm



CARLSBAD - A 52-year-old professional photographer was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a modeling session in Carlsbad, authorities reported on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Robert Koester of Carlton, Oregon, was taken into custody Tuesday, a day after the alleged crime occurred at a rented Carlsbad Boulevard residence where he had set up a temporary photography studio, according to police.

Koester was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of sexual battery, possession of child pornography and providing harmful material to a minor, Lt. Greg Koran said.

The suspect had been hired locally as a contract worker by Frank Model Management, which is based in Carlsbad, according to police.

"Investigators have been working closely with the modeling agency ... to identify any other witnesses or victims,'' Koran said. "The management at Frank has been cooperative with the police investigation.''

Detectives believe that the suspect has "worked with many clients and used the aliases Rhake Winter and Bert Kay,'' the lieutenant said.

Koester posted bail and was released on his own recognizance pending arraignment in the case.

 
