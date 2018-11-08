Riverside County quakes felt in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - A series of small earthquakes in southern Riverside County could be felt in the San Diego area today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first temblor struck at 6:45 a.m. with an epicenter 4.6 miles northeast of Aguanga and with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.

At 6:58 a.m., a second earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 struck the same area, according to the USGS.

There were reports of light shaking in the Oceanside, Poway and Escondido areas, according to the USGS.

No damage was immediately reported.