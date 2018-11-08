Singer Morrissey attacked on stage in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Morrissey, the British singer, was attacked onstage at a concert in San Diego, TMZ reported on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The singer was about to do an encore at the end of his performance, which had started at 8 p.m. at San Diego Symphony Hall, when several concertgoers reportedly rushed the stage.

One of the crowd members apparently struck Morrissey in the face, TMZ reported. Morrissey left the stage and did not return.

The man who struck Morrissey was taken off stage in a chokehold, the website report said. San Diego police had no record of an arrest from the concert.

It wasn't clear if Morrissey was injured in the incident.