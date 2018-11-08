Fallbrook Special Olympics team takes home seven medals
FALLBROOK – Special Olympics athletes took home seven medals in golf at the Regional Games, Oct. 20. It is the first year Fallbrook Special Olympians were offered golf as a sport. The athletes practiced at Pala Mesa Golf Course which provided a free venue.
In February, Jeremiah's Ranch Special Olympics will be offering basketball. For more information, visit http://www.jeremiahsranch.org or contact Linda White at (760) 805-5214.
