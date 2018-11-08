Fallbrook Special Olympics team takes home seven medals

The Fallbrook Special Olympics golf team is seen at the Regional Games, from left, in back, Danny Morales, Eric Markey, Ryan Hampel, Tony McCumbers, Sterling "Lee" Hart and Garrett Black; in front, Evan White, Rachel Collins, John Feskanich and coach Mike Visser. Not pictured, Riane Lima.

FALLBROOK – Special Olympics athletes took home seven medals in golf at the Regional Games, Oct. 20. It is the first year Fallbrook Special Olympians were offered golf as a sport. The athletes practiced at Pala Mesa Golf Course which provided a free venue.

In February, Jeremiah's Ranch Special Olympics will be offering basketball. For more information, visit http://www.jeremiahsranch.org or contact Linda White at (760) 805-5214.

Submitted by Fallbrook Special Olympics.