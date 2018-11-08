Inspired freshman football team ends season with win

FALLBROOK – It was a hard-fought season for the Fallbrook High School freshman football team this year, and although it may have been 1-7 going into the last game of the season against Rancho Buena Vista Nov. 18, the players didn't let the record didn't get them down.

The Fallbrook players had a little extra help that night with their Honorary Warrior, Andrew Bristow, on the sideline and shooting them what he calls his "super powers" to help them tackle, catch and score touchdowns.

Bristow, a sophomore at Bonsall High School, has a special relationship with one of the players on the freshman team, Mitchell Baker. Baker's mom, Kristy Baker, was Bristow's Adapted Physical Education teacher last year at BHS and the three of them formed a special bond.

"Mitchell holds a special place in his heart for Andrew," said Kristy Baker. "The minute the two met, they were instantly friends. Inside they have the same energy, the same joy for life. We love including Andrew in team sports because it brings him such happiness."

The Warriors were up 24-0 by halftime thanks to touchdown passes from Max Meisterlin to Jett Leeman and Mitchell Baker, a rushing touchdown by Deegan Cerulli and a punt return for a touchdown by Meisterlin (score note: the Warriors went 0-for-4 on two-point conversion tries).

At halftime is when Bristow got to share his special powers with the team. He gave all the boys high fives in the huddle on the field and then sent them back into the game with an all-hands-in "Go Warriors." This really fired up the team and the defense played well throughout the second half to secure a 24-6 victory.

"Our defense put on a great performance," said TJ Sumpter, head coach of the freshman squad. "Leading the way was Alex Brown and Hudson Nash."

Friends Andrew Bristow, left, and Mitchell Baker take time for a photo before the Fallbrook High School freshman football team's game against Rancho Buena Vista, Nov. 18.

Oscar Ledesma had an interception and Deegan Cerulli forced a fumble which was recovered by Nash.

Robin Bourque-Tosch, Bristow's mother, wrote the following about her son's experience with the team: "To see how these young men acted without hesitation tonight, states the highest of standards a team could ever show in true leadership values. We were honored to be in the presence of such amazing Warriors this evening."

Bourque-Tosch also helps manage a nonprofit organization called Ainsley's Angels that aims to build awareness about America's special needs community through inclusion in all aspects of life.

The Fallbrook High School freshman football players should not only be saluted for their win over Rancho Buena Vista, but also for their kindness and having the hearts of true Warriors.

Submitted by Kristy Baker.