Pop Warner teams win trophies

The JV team is seen with its trophy, including from left, back row, Coach Ebnet, Coach Neal, Coach Ritchie, hydration assistant Abby McCarthy, Caleb Neal*, Jonathan Varela-Martinez*, Emiliano Zapata, Ryo Overs*, Juan Guerra*, Aiden Hallett*, George Aguilar, Logan Ebnet*, Luke Wilbert, Kyle Post, William McMullen, Omar Sanchez*, Jayden Martin, Kyle Jankowski, Patrick Rivera*, James Jones, Coach McCarthy, Coach Matt, Coach Chris and Coach Post; front row, Head Coach Floyd Dudley, Tyler Dudley*, John Uresti*, Angel Rocha, Ian Ritchie*, Tank Benitez, Rhodolfo Domingo, Preston McCarthy, Joseph Falcon, Zuriel Eatmon*, Edwin Mota, Logan Christman, Luis Lopez, Joshua Gomez*, Kaleb Collings* and John Reynoso. Players with an asterisk are in the eighth grade.

FALLBROOK – The weekend of Oct. 27-28, the Fallbrook Pop Warner league sent two football teams to their division championships for Junior Varsity and Junior Pee Wee at Scripps Ranch High School for the Palomar conference playoffs.

The Fallbrook Pop Warner Cheer squads also went to a cheer competition in Temecula. The JV Cheer Team brought home first place and will be headed to the Regionals Competition in Long Beach, Nov. 24-25.

The Junior Varsity football team took first place in their division, and the Junior Pee Wee team took second place. Both football teams earned a spot in the Wescon Best of the West playoffs in Santa Clara, Nov. 17.

The teams learned how to work as a team, to encourage each other, to push themselves and to strive to be better than they believed they could be.

The JV team has 14 eighth-grade students on it who will move up to high school next year.

Four girls on the cheer team are in the eighth grade and in their last year with Pop Warner. Haylie Horn and Sawyer Jones attend Sullivan Middle School; Jones has spent eight years with Pop Warner cheer, and its Horn's first year cheering with the team. Harley Benitez and Emily Weber attend Potter Junior High School; it is their fourth year with Pop Warner cheer. They will all attend Fallbrook High School next year.

Anyone interested in following the Fallbrook Pop Warner team playoffs can visit the team's Facebook page or their registration site at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/fallbrookpw.