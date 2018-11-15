Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Christmas concert set for Dec. 8

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/16/2018 at 10:40am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale announced their annual Christmas concert “Celebrate Christmas” will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S Stage Coach Lane.

Over 50 voices and the chamber ensemble will perform a mix of holiday favorites. Tickets are $20 for adults; active duty military are free and children 18 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets may be purchased through any Fallbrook Chorale member, at Major Market or through http://www.fallbrookchorale.org.

For more information, visit their website or call (760) 390-9726. The Fallbrook Chorale is a nonprofit entity.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chorale.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/16/2018 14:07