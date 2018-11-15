Christmas concert set for Dec. 8

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale announced their annual Christmas concert “Celebrate Christmas” will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S Stage Coach Lane.

Over 50 voices and the chamber ensemble will perform a mix of holiday favorites. Tickets are $20 for adults; active duty military are free and children 18 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets may be purchased through any Fallbrook Chorale member, at Major Market or through http://www.fallbrookchorale.org.

For more information, visit their website or call (760) 390-9726. The Fallbrook Chorale is a nonprofit entity.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chorale.