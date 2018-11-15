Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us
Last updated 11/18/2018 at 5:41pm
David Elstad (1954-2018) was a beloved bartender, sailboat instructor, movie director, father of three, and grandfather of four. He is also survived by his wife, Anna, and his cinematic horror debut "Lust of the Dead".
