Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

David Elstad

 
Last updated 11/18/2018 at 5:41pm

David Elstad (1954-2018) was a beloved bartender, sailboat instructor, movie director, father of three, and grandfather of four. He is also survived by his wife, Anna, and his cinematic horror debut "Lust of the Dead".









 
