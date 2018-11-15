Fallbrook author offers free Kindle e-book

FALLBROOK – Local author Dave Aranda-Richards' new Kindle e-book, "45 Encouraging Visits to the book of Job," will be available at no charge to Village News readers from Nov. 15-19 on Amazon.com. The book may be read on a Kindle device, computer, iPad, tablet, smartphone or read out loud by a smart speaker. A paperback edition is also available.

Evangelist Aranda-Richards, who was traveling across the nation portraying the 1800s preacher Charles Haddon Spurgeon in various venues, experienced a massive brain hemorrhagic stroke on Jan. 1, 2014, which turned his life upside down. The event...