Fallbrook Garden Club presents "The Owl Lady"

FALLBROOK – Nancy Conney will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club’s Nov. 27 general meeting. Conney has devoted the past 25 years to the care and preservation of raptors who have become ill, injured or orphaned.

She spent 10 years with Project Wildlife before forming Skyhunters Raptor Rehabilitation and Education in 1996. She is also vice president of the California Council for Wildlife Rehabilitation, an instructor at the San Diego Natural History Museum and a presenter at the San Diego County Park System.

At any given time, Skyhunters can be responsible for more than 20 non-released raptors, including various hawk and owl species. Come and learn about the magnificent raptors.

The meeting takes place at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time and refreshments are at 12:30 p.m., and the business meeting is at 1 p.m. with the program starting at 2 p.m. The public is welcome.

For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.