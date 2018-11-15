God called home another angel on October 30, 2018. Sadly this time is was my angel. Sondra Parkola said goodbye to this world on that date losing her battle with Parkinson's disease.

Although Sondra was diagnosed six years ago, she never gave up. She was always positive and hopeful that she would find the answers to improve her condition. She found her membership at Rock Steady Boxing, a Parkinson's gym in Temecula, to be filled with love, hope and inspiration.

She didn't want to leave but God had other ideas and plans for her. She has now taken her love, compassion and many talents home to be with Him. Sondra was a remarkable soul touching many lives while in her earthly home. As an educator she had a positive impact on many hearts over the years. She was a remarkable, loving, wife, mother to our two children, Jodi Gosnell and Brett Parkola and grandmother to our grandsons Drew and Reid Gosnell.

Sondra's passions have always been crafts where she had many dear friends. Quilting, knitting, sewing, painting, card making were several areas where her talents were on display. Sondra loved to cook and care for her family. Sondra also touched many lives over the years while working at Marlene's Hallmark.

Born in Boston on July 15,1943, she spent a good part of her early life on the East Coast before relocating with her family over 35 years ago to California. Sondra has many close friends across the USA, along with her family, they all mourn her loss. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church where she spent some time with Sharing the Table ministry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ the King on Saturday November 17 at 11 a.m.