Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

829,321 county voters cast ballots

 
Last updated 11/18/2018 at 5:12pm



FALLBROOK – The following are the results for the Nov. 6 midterm election as of Tuesday, Nov. 13. There were 326,000 outstanding ballots to be processed with 100 percent of precincts reporting. In all, 829,321 of the 1.767,300 registered voters in San Diego County voters cast ballots this year.

Note: *Indicates candidate anticipated to be elected and measures and propositioned anticipated to be confirmed.

Governor

Gavin Newsom - 66.02% *

John Cox - 39.8%

Lt. Governor

Eleni Kounalakis - 56.3% *

Ed Hernandez - 43.7%

Secretary of State

Alex Padilla (I) - 62.6% *

Mark Meuser - 37.4%

Con...



