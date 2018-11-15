Assembly Republicans elect Waldron as leader

SACRAMENTO – Members of the Assembly Republican Caucus, in an action taken Nov. 8, unanimously selected Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, to succeed Assembly Republican leader Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, as their next leader.

“Brian Dahle did an outstanding job as our leader,” Waldron said. “I look forward to continuing the fight to articulate conservative principles in a way that resonates with everyday Californians.”

Waldron, a business owner who represents parts of San Diego and Riverside counties, was first elected to the Assembly in 2012. Her reputation is as a conservat...