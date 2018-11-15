Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Arts, Inc. receives largest donation in its history

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2018 at 5:36pm

The new name for the Fallbrook Art Center is unveiled Nov. 6.

FALLBROOK – Jerri Patchett, president of Fallbrook Arts Inc., is pleased to announce the largest monetary gift in the organization's history: a $1.5 million bequest from longtime Fallbrook resident and valued local arts supporter Doris E. de Haan, known to most in town as Mandy Davies, who died March 1 of this year.

"This donation indicates a strong level of donor confidence and faith in our institution's sustainability and leadership. Mandy fully understood and appreciated the importance of art, culture and educational programs in her small community of Fallbrook," said Patchett. "In re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/19/2018 04:22