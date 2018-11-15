Fallbrook Arts, Inc. receives largest donation in its history

The new name for the Fallbrook Art Center is unveiled Nov. 6.

FALLBROOK – Jerri Patchett, president of Fallbrook Arts Inc., is pleased to announce the largest monetary gift in the organization's history: a $1.5 million bequest from longtime Fallbrook resident and valued local arts supporter Doris E. de Haan, known to most in town as Mandy Davies, who died March 1 of this year.

"This donation indicates a strong level of donor confidence and faith in our institution's sustainability and leadership. Mandy fully understood and appreciated the importance of art, culture and educational programs in her small community of Fallbrook," said Patchett. "In re...