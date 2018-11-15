Grant to help Sheriff's Department stop impaired drivers

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is getting a helping hand in its mission to keep impaired drivers off local roadways.

The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded the Sheriff’s Department a $403,000 grant that will fund a year’s worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“The Sheriff’s Department is proud to partner with the California Office of Traffic Safety as we continue to protect our communities from impaired drivers,” Sheriff Bill Gore said.

DUI checkpoints, patrols and dis...