Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Grant to help Sheriff's Department stop impaired drivers

 
Last updated 11/16/2018 at 10:56am



SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is getting a helping hand in its mission to keep impaired drivers off local roadways.

The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded the Sheriff’s Department a $403,000 grant that will fund a year’s worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“The Sheriff’s Department is proud to partner with the California Office of Traffic Safety as we continue to protect our communities from impaired drivers,” Sheriff Bill Gore said.

DUI checkpoints, patrols and dis...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
