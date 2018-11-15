Holiday Tree Lighting is Nov. 30

FALLBROOK – The official Fallbrook Holiday Tree Lighting will be held Friday, Nov. 30, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane.

The annual tree lighting dates back 37 years, and this year's event will embrace both old traditions and new beginnings. Earlier this year, the original tree succumbed to environmental stresses. The county of San Diego Parks & Recreation Department promptly replaced the old tree with a beautiful 18-foot living tree so the holiday tradition could continue. The new tree has been establishing itself since early spring and is ready to...