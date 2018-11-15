Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Man arrested in connection with Bonsall brush fire

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2018 at 5:09pm

Courtesy of Cal Fire

A man who was believed to have ignited this brush fire near Bonsall Nov. 11 was arrested on suspicion of felony arson.

BONSALL – Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who was believed to have ignited a brush fire Nov. 11 that burned about five acres near Bonsall on a day of increased fire danger in the San Diego region.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in an area near state Route 76 and Ramona Drive and burned for around three hours before it could be completely contained, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

A sheriff's deputy had already begun to investigate smoke in the area and arrived at the scene of the fire as firefighters first began to be notified, according to Sgt. Jeff Schmidt of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, the deputy saw a man walking away from the blaze who was behaving in a manner that was described as "highly suspicious.''

The man, identified as 34-year-old Brad Arands, was detained until firefighters could get the blaze under control, Schmidt said. Arands was ultimately arrested on suspicion of felony arson and taken to the Vista Detention Facility.

The blaze was first reported as covering about five acres and possibly threatening nearby structures. Ground and air crews from both Cal Fire and the North County Fire Protection District deployed to the area, and the forward spread of the fire had been halted by about 12:45 p.m. The fire was completely contained by about 3:30 p.m.

One outbuilding and a deck attached to a residence were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported, according to Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez.

The fire came just hours after a red flag warning went into effect for the area as gusty winds, low humidity and dry brush combined to create extreme fire-prone conditions in San Diego and much of the rest of Southern California.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/19/2018 04:23