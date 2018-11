Man arrested in connection with Bonsall brush fire

A man who was believed to have ignited this brush fire near Bonsall Nov. 11 was arrested on suspicion of felony arson.

BONSALL – Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who was believed to have ignited a brush fire Nov. 11 that burned about five acres near Bonsall on a day of increased fire danger in the San Diego region.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in an area near state Route 76 and Ramona Drive and burned for around three hours before it could be completely contained, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

A sheriff's deputy had already begun to investigate smoke in the area and arrived at the scene of the fire as firefighters first began to be notified, according to Sgt. Jeff Schmidt of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, the deputy saw a man walking away from the blaze who was behaving in a manner that was described as "highly suspicious.''

The man, identified as 34-year-old Brad Arands, was detained until firefighters could get the blaze under control, Schmidt said. Arands was ultimately arrested on suspicion of felony arson and taken to the Vista Detention Facility.

The blaze was first reported as covering about five acres and possibly threatening nearby structures. Ground and air crews from both Cal Fire and the North County Fire Protection District deployed to the area, and the forward spread of the fire had been halted by about 12:45 p.m. The fire was completely contained by about 3:30 p.m.

One outbuilding and a deck attached to a residence were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported, according to Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez.

The fire came just hours after a red flag warning went into effect for the area as gusty winds, low humidity and dry brush combined to create extreme fire-prone conditions in San Diego and much of the rest of Southern California.