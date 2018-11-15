Monday Plein Air Painters are 'Still Together After All These Years'
Last updated 11/16/2018 at 10:59am
FALLBROOK – The Monday Plein Air Painters – Carilyn Vice, Penny Fedorchak, Eileen Pace, Marialice Bopf, Ann Kreile, Phee Sherline and Sarah Meisenholder – have been painting together with small variations in personnel for more than 20 years, faithfully meeting each Monday morning.
Their work is on display at the Fallbrook Art Center in the Salon and Lehman Galleries now through Dec. 24, complimenting the annual show of Christmas crafts in the main gallery.
This show titled "Still Together After All These Years" highlights the distinctive style of each artist. They credit Fallbrook a...
