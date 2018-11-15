Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Monday Plein Air Painters are 'Still Together After All These Years'

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/16/2018 at 10:59am

The Monday Plein Air Painters are, from left, front row, Eileen Pace, Sarah Meisenholder and Penny Fedorchak; back row, Marialice Bopf, Phee Sherline and Carilyn Vice. Not shown is Ann Kreile. Their work will hang at the Fallbrook Art Center in the Salon and Lehman Galleries now through Dec. 24.

FALLBROOK – The Monday Plein Air Painters – Carilyn Vice, Penny Fedorchak, Eileen Pace, Marialice Bopf, Ann Kreile, Phee Sherline and Sarah Meisenholder – have been painting together with small variations in personnel for more than 20 years, faithfully meeting each Monday morning.

Their work is on display at the Fallbrook Art Center in the Salon and Lehman Galleries now through Dec. 24, complimenting the annual show of Christmas crafts in the main gallery.

This show titled "Still Together After All These Years" highlights the distinctive style of each artist. They credit Fallbrook a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018