Monday Plein Air Painters are 'Still Together After All These Years'

The Monday Plein Air Painters are, from left, front row, Eileen Pace, Sarah Meisenholder and Penny Fedorchak; back row, Marialice Bopf, Phee Sherline and Carilyn Vice. Not shown is Ann Kreile. Their work will hang at the Fallbrook Art Center in the Salon and Lehman Galleries now through Dec. 24.

FALLBROOK – The Monday Plein Air Painters – Carilyn Vice, Penny Fedorchak, Eileen Pace, Marialice Bopf, Ann Kreile, Phee Sherline and Sarah Meisenholder – have been painting together with small variations in personnel for more than 20 years, faithfully meeting each Monday morning.

Their work is on display at the Fallbrook Art Center in the Salon and Lehman Galleries now through Dec. 24, complimenting the annual show of Christmas crafts in the main gallery.

This show titled "Still Together After All These Years" highlights the distinctive style of each artist. They credit Fallbrook a...