Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Motorcyclist, 46, dies in Fallbrook-area freeway crash

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/20/2018 at 10:02am



FALLBROOK - A motorcyclist was killed in the afternoon on Monday, Nov. 19 in a freeway accident in Fallbrook.

The 46-year-old Temecula man was "splitting lanes,'' or riding between slower-moving vehicles when he crashed his two-wheeler on northbound Interstate 15 near East Mission Road shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

After tumbling onto the pavement, the rider was run over by a box truck, CHP public affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The victim died at the scene of the accident. His name was withheld pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/21/2018 00:30