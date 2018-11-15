Rainbow MWD repeals Ordinance 95-1
Last updated 11/18/2018 at 5:13pm
The Rainbow Municipal Water District repealed Ordinance 95-1 which requires approval by a public vote for the district to incur additional debt if the existing Rainbow debt is more than $1 million.
A 4-0 Rainbow board vote Oct. 23, with Bill Stewart absent, approved the repeal of the debt restriction.
"The board held a public hearing to repeal the ordinance," said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.
In April 1995 the Rainbow Municipal Water District board approved Ordinance 95-1 which requires approval by a public vote for the district to incur additional debt if the existing Rainbow debt...
