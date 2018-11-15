Rainbow MWD repeals Ordinance 95-1

The Rainbow Municipal Water District repealed Ordinance 95-1 which requires approval by a public vote for the district to incur additional debt if the existing Rainbow debt is more than $1 million.

A 4-0 Rainbow board vote Oct. 23, with Bill Stewart absent, approved the repeal of the debt restriction.

"The board held a public hearing to repeal the ordinance," said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

In April 1995 the Rainbow Municipal Water District board approved Ordinance 95-1 which requires approval by a public vote for the district to incur additional debt if the existing Rainbow debt...