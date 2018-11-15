Supervisors approve FEMA grant

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be providing the San Diego County Regional Fire Authority with a $113,637 grant to purchase fire apparatus exhaust systems at four fire stations, and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0, Oct. 30, with Ron Roberts in Asia on business travel, to accept the grant and provide the required $11,363 match.

“Fire protection in our county is a top priority, and this grant to purchase equipment will help prepare us for the next fire emergency,” Supervisor Bill Horn said.

The board of supervisors had previously authorized the San Diego...