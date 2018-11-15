Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

'Dirty trick' perpetrated on Fallbrook voters

 
Last updated 11/18/2018 at 5:39pm



I would like to call attention to an outrageous dirty trick that was perpetrated on Fallbrook voters at the Fallbrook Library Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The voting room walls were completely covered with art work portraying illegal immigrants trying to enter America's southern border. A family about to climb a wall, an empty water bottle in the desert, etc.

There is a legal term for this: electioneering, trying to influence voters at or near a polling place.

I understand the former president of the Fallbrook Democratic Party, Larry Miller, chose these works to be shown in the room during a midterm election.

I'm sure he considers himself incredibly cleaver and sneaky. Unfortunately, worst than breaking the law (which I think he has), he reveals his derision of our intelligence to notice his cheap trick.

Both he and the director of the library, who allowed this crime, should be held responsible for their dirty deed. Voter fraud must stop.

Joseph Schembri

 
