Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Write a check for the Scarecrows

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2018 at 5:38pm



Did you enjoy the artistic, funny, menacing, haunting Scarecrows around town last month during Fallbrook’s Scarecrow Days? If so, please join me in sending a check, payable to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce/ScareCREW Committee (111 S. Main Ave., Fallbrook, 92028) in support of this wonderful, fun program.

The incredible Jackie Heyneman, who started this project, and her amazing, creative committee of volunteers work all year on these Scarecrows. They have even bigger plans for next year with an entire field of Scarecrows. This will only be possible with our support.

Let Jackie and committee members know how much we appreciate all their hard work and efforts to make Fallbrook the October/Halloween destination.

Jerri Patchett

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/19/2018 04:59