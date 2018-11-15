Write a check for the Scarecrows

Did you enjoy the artistic, funny, menacing, haunting Scarecrows around town last month during Fallbrook’s Scarecrow Days? If so, please join me in sending a check, payable to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce/ScareCREW Committee (111 S. Main Ave., Fallbrook, 92028) in support of this wonderful, fun program.

The incredible Jackie Heyneman, who started this project, and her amazing, creative committee of volunteers work all year on these Scarecrows. They have even bigger plans for next year with an entire field of Scarecrows. This will only be possible with our support.

Let Jackie and committee members know how much we appreciate all their hard work and efforts to make Fallbrook the October/Halloween destination.

Jerri Patchett