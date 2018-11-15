Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Cooling trend, chance of rain forecasted for Thanksgiving week

 
Last updated 11/19/2018 at 4:52pm



SAN DIEGO - The San Diego area will experience a cooling trend this week, a period marked by a deepening marine layer along the coast, increasing winds inland and a chance of Thanksgiving rain, forecasters advised.

A low-pressure system moving over the county is expected to usher in a mild dip in local temperatures through Friday, with thermometer readings falling from the low 70s to the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Light precipitation will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, meteorologists advised. Amounts are expected to range from around one-tenth of an inch to around a third of an inch of moisture across the region.

Over the period, gusty west to southwest winds will develop in the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

A second unsettled atmospheric system could bring more gentle showers Friday night and Saturday before making way for a return of dry conditions and warmer days next week, the NWS reported.

 
