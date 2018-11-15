Hartzell inducted into SDSU athletic Hall of Fame

After she graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2000, Holly Hartzell played water polo for San Diego State University, where she earned NCAA All-American recognition for all four of her collegiate seasons and set the SDSU record for goals scored. On Oct. 12, Hartzell was inducted into the SDSU athletic Hall of Fame.

"I'm extremely grateful to be honored and humbled by it," Hartzell said. "I think it's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I've been trying to soak up all the love."

"Holly Hartzell is one of the finest players to ever suit up for SDSU and, as the first four-time All-American...