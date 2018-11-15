Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Hartzell inducted into SDSU athletic Hall of Fame

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2018 at 7:25pm

Heather Hartzell, left, attends her sister's induction into the Aztec Hall of Fame.

After she graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2000, Holly Hartzell played water polo for San Diego State University, where she earned NCAA All-American recognition for all four of her collegiate seasons and set the SDSU record for goals scored. On Oct. 12, Hartzell was inducted into the SDSU athletic Hall of Fame.

"I'm extremely grateful to be honored and humbled by it," Hartzell said. "I think it's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I've been trying to soak up all the love."

"Holly Hartzell is one of the finest players to ever suit up for SDSU and, as the first four-time All-American...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/19/2018 04:20