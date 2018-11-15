Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Ferrall
Staff Writer 

History-making Miller off to good start at Del Mar

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2018 at 6:45pm

Benoit Photo photos

The Peter Miller-trained Eskenforadrink glides to a convincing win in the second race at Del Mar Nov. 9, opening day of the seaside track's 2018 Fall Racing Festival. Jockey Heriberto Figueroa guided the 3-year-old filly to her convincing victory.

Less than a week after making history at the 2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, Bonsall-based trainer Peter Miller celebrated opening day of Del Mar's Fall Racing Festival by saddling two winners at the seaside track Nov. 9.

Miller, who in 2017 at Del Mar earned his first Breeders' Cup victories when Stormy Liberal won the $1 million Turf Sprint and Roy H captured the $1.5 million Sprint, saw those two runners repeat in those rich races at Churchill Downs Nov. 3.

Miller became the first trainer in the 35 years of the Breeders' Cup to win the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018