History-making Miller off to good start at Del Mar

The Peter Miller-trained Eskenforadrink glides to a convincing win in the second race at Del Mar Nov. 9, opening day of the seaside track's 2018 Fall Racing Festival. Jockey Heriberto Figueroa guided the 3-year-old filly to her convincing victory.

Less than a week after making history at the 2018 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, Bonsall-based trainer Peter Miller celebrated opening day of Del Mar's Fall Racing Festival by saddling two winners at the seaside track Nov. 9.

Miller, who in 2017 at Del Mar earned his first Breeders' Cup victories when Stormy Liberal won the $1 million Turf Sprint and Roy H captured the $1.5 million Sprint, saw those two runners repeat in those rich races at Churchill Downs Nov. 3.

Miller became the first trainer in the 35 years of the Breeders' Cup to win the...