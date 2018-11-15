Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Larson takes third in league tennis tournament

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2018 at 6:11pm



The Valley League girls tennis tournament was contested Oct. 29-31 at San Pasqual High School, and Fallbrook players Makena Larson and Alexa Guadarrama both reached the semifinals.

The semifinal losses pitted Larson and Guadarrama against each other in the third-place match. Larson's win gave her third place and Guadarrama fourth place for the league tournament.

Dual match competition for Fallbrook concluded with a first-round loss in the CIF Division III playoffs Oct. 23 at University City. The Centurions advanced to the quarterfinals with a 15-3 victory.

"I wasn't disappointed at all," sa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/19/2018 04:57