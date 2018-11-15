Larson takes third in league tennis tournament
Last updated 11/18/2018 at 6:11pm
The Valley League girls tennis tournament was contested Oct. 29-31 at San Pasqual High School, and Fallbrook players Makena Larson and Alexa Guadarrama both reached the semifinals.
The semifinal losses pitted Larson and Guadarrama against each other in the third-place match. Larson's win gave her third place and Guadarrama fourth place for the league tournament.
Dual match competition for Fallbrook concluded with a first-round loss in the CIF Division III playoffs Oct. 23 at University City. The Centurions advanced to the quarterfinals with a 15-3 victory.
"I wasn't disappointed at all," sa...
