Warriors finish fourth in water polo standings
Last updated 11/18/2018 at 6:18pm
Only three players from last year’s Fallbrook High School boys’ varsity water polo team played on this year’s team. None were starters last year, so the Warriors’ 2-3 Valley League record which gave Fallbrook fourth place in the league standings wasn’t a matter of the Warriors underperforming.
“I wouldn’t call it disappointed,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said of his sentiments. “You come into the season, and you’re hopeful. I was hopeful to get second or third this year, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us.”
