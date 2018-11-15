Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warriors finish fourth in water polo standings

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/18/2018 at 6:18pm



Only three players from last year’s Fallbrook High School boys’ varsity water polo team played on this year’s team. None were starters last year, so the Warriors’ 2-3 Valley League record which gave Fallbrook fourth place in the league standings wasn’t a matter of the Warriors underperforming.

“I wouldn’t call it disappointed,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said of his sentiments. “You come into the season, and you’re hopeful. I was hopeful to get second or third this year, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us.”

San Pasqual High School won the league championsh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/19/2018 04:56