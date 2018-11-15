Warriors finish fourth in water polo standings

Only three players from last year’s Fallbrook High School boys’ varsity water polo team played on this year’s team. None were starters last year, so the Warriors’ 2-3 Valley League record which gave Fallbrook fourth place in the league standings wasn’t a matter of the Warriors underperforming.

“I wouldn’t call it disappointed,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said of his sentiments. “You come into the season, and you’re hopeful. I was hopeful to get second or third this year, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us.”

San Pasqual High School won the league championsh...