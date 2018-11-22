Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Community helps alumni celebrate

 
Last updated 11/24/2018 at 11:29am

Rita Robinson Pankey, Class of 1962, left, and Carolyn Staude Russell, Class of 1957 are shown checking out some of the offerings in the opportunity drawing at the All-Alumni Picnic in Live Oak Park.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Alumni Association, Inc. recently held its annual All-Alumni Picnic in Live Oak Park. It was a beautiful day with laughter and good food shared by over 200 former and current Fallbrook High Warriors.

They helped celebrate Fallbrook High's 125 year anniversary with alumni from as far away as Cambodia and Maine in attendance. The high school's

Agriculture Department served up a delicious tri-tip lunch, while some brought their own picnic for the event.

As part of the celebration, and to help the association cover costs for the event, they offered an opportunity dra...



