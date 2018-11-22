County turns over Groundwater Sustainability Agency management for San Luis Rey Valley Groundwater Basin

The County of San Diego will no longer manage the development of the Groundwater Sustainability Agency for the San Luis Rey Valley Groundwater Basin although the county will still participate in activities and will be funding part of the development of the plan.

A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Nov. 14, with Kristin Gaspar absent, approved the county's withdrawal from the Memorandum Of Understanding for the development of a Groundwater Sustainability Agency plan while continuing to participate as a stakeholder.

The county will also contribute $150,000 toward the development...