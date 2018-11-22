Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman 

County turns over Groundwater Sustainability Agency management for San Luis Rey Valley Groundwater Basin

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2018 at 11:37am



The County of San Diego will no longer manage the development of the Groundwater Sustainability Agency for the San Luis Rey Valley Groundwater Basin although the county will still participate in activities and will be funding part of the development of the plan.

A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Nov. 14, with Kristin Gaspar absent, approved the county's withdrawal from the Memorandum Of Understanding for the development of a Groundwater Sustainability Agency plan while continuing to participate as a stakeholder.

The county will also contribute $150,000 toward the development...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018