Fallbrook's Kendrick participates in Torero Trek

SAN DIEGO – University of San Diego student Erin Kendrick of Fallbrook recently participated in the USD Career Development Center's signature Torero Trek program. Torero Treks are opportunities for USD undergraduate students to engage in career exploration by visiting leading companies across the nation.

Kendrick is majoring in mechanical engineering and plans to graduate in 2019.

The Los Angeles Torero Trek Nov. 9 gave students the opportunity to network with employers and a few Torero alumni at Walt Disney Imagineering and ARUP Laboratories.

"Our Torero Trek program provides current undergraduate students with exceptional opportunities to connect with industry professionals," said Robin Darmon, director of USD's Career Development Center. "We also ensure participants meet Torero alumni within the organization who are able to share their experiences with the students. Our alumni serve as invaluable resources for current students looking to start their careers.

"Through the Torero Trek program, students are able to visit excellent companies, both near and far, and meet with alumni to expand their vision of what careers can look like post-USD. Torero Treks are one of the best ways to experience potential career paths and create new in-roads into a wonderful array of companies."