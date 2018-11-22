Hough to speak on Community Choice Energy

FALLBROOK – Radio personality and environmentalist Tommy Hough will speak about Community Choice Energy at the Fallbrook Library community room on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The library is at 124 S Mission Rd.

Former 91X and FM 94/9 morning host Hough has been active in conservation and wilderness issues since 2001, from his advocacy for California State Parks to serving as the host of the Treehuggers International radio show, to leading communications efforts for the San Diego County Surfrider chapter and Oregon Wild. He was named a 2017 FEAT Award winner by the San Diego County chapter of the Sierra Club.

Hough wrote a resolution passed by the San Diego County Democratic Party calling for Community Choice Energy in San Diego which is now part of the city's Climate Action Plan. CCE empowers a local government to offer an alternative to utility-sold electricity which is more renewable and more cost effective.

San Diego Gas & Electric has some of the highest rates in California with no incentive to keep costs low due to a virtual monopoly. CCE is structured as a non-profit entity whose primary responsibility is to serve the public interest and stabilize or reduce costs, allow for better incentives for rooftop solar and other innovative energy programs such as electric vehicle rebates, low-income programs and overall energy efficiency.

The talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team, a local group of volunteers promoting discussion and action to mitigate the effects of climate change. The presentation is open to the public.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.