Marine Corps veteran finds path at Palomar

Marine Corps veteran Matt Baugh says Palomar College helped him "figure out what I should be."

SAN MARCOS – For Matt Baugh, the road from infantryman to college graduate began with a variety of difficulties – some obvious and some buried beneath the surface, some clearly delineated in his circumstances and some rooted in his identity as a United States Marine.

Baugh recalls arriving at Palomar with "a lot of energy and a lot of pain."

"When the Marine Corps lets go of you, you don't necessarily let go of the Marine Corps," said Baugh. "I was kind of lost and I didn't know how to communicate with people – I still had the lingo from the military, and people would look at me funny...