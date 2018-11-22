Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Rainbow MWD accepts Horse Creek, Palomar infrastructure

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2018 at 11:33am



The Rainbow Municipal Water District now owns the water and sewer infrastructure which will serve the Horse Creek Ridge and Palomar North Education Center developments.

The acceptance of the infrastructure involved separate Rainbow board votes Oct. 23 for Horse Creek Ridge and the Palomar College campus. Both votes were 4-0 with Bill Stewart absent,

"It's a pretty standard thing that happens with every development," said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy. "This is just a fairly large one."

The acceptances of the infrastructure also included a one-year warranty. "If something fails the con...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018