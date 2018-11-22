Rainbow MWD accepts Horse Creek, Palomar infrastructure

The Rainbow Municipal Water District now owns the water and sewer infrastructure which will serve the Horse Creek Ridge and Palomar North Education Center developments.

The acceptance of the infrastructure involved separate Rainbow board votes Oct. 23 for Horse Creek Ridge and the Palomar College campus. Both votes were 4-0 with Bill Stewart absent,

"It's a pretty standard thing that happens with every development," said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy. "This is just a fairly large one."

The acceptances of the infrastructure also included a one-year warranty. "If something fails the con...