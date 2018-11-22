Real Estate Round-Up: Great schools equal great property values

I have resisted writing about Bonsall School Bond EE for fear of retribution from its very vocal opponents. Unfortunately, Proposition EE was defeated Nov. 6 by 58.55%.

This is a sad day for the future of our children. Quality schools with state-of-the-art structures and educational tools are a cornerstone to any vibrant community. Quality schools improve property values and enhance the value of the community. Quality schools truly are a win/win for everyone, but especially for our children.

The most vocal opposition came from the residents of Sycamore Ranch. Potential buyers of homes in Sycamore Ranch should have all been provided a disclosure that defined the site as set aside for a high school since 1964. I know this because in 2001 we considered purchasing a home in Sycamore Ranch and the listing agent informed us of the potential high school.

We appreciated the potential school because at the time our sons were 14 and 10 years of age but the home itself was just not right for us. We have also listed and sold homes in Sycamore Ranch, and the potential high school is always a disclosure. The opposition is NIMBYism at its core. “I’m here now, so no more changes to my neighborhood.”

Bonsall was the only school bond defeated in San Diego County Nov. 6. There were 10 other bonds that passed as resoundingly as Bonsall's failed. These communities recognized that good schools help their communities. Good schools add value to their communities. Good schools add value to their homes and businesses. Good schools attract families who are invested in their community.

Let me give you an example: Carlsbad built Sage Creek High School in 2013. In 2012, before the school was open, the homes in the surrounding neighborhood were selling for $213.32/SF on average. In 2018, those same homes are now selling for $348.68/SF on average. That is a 63.5% increase in value.

Sycamore Ranch homes sold for $221.50/SF on average in 2012. In 2018, Sycamore Ranch homes are selling for $287.54/SF on average. That is a 29.8% increase. In 2012, before Sage Creek High School was built, Sycamore Ranch homes were more valuable. In 2018, Sage Creek High School area homes are worth 21.2% more than Sycamore Ranch homes. Great schools equal great property values.

These are the communities that believe in supporting their schools:

Borrego Springs Unified School District 66.22%

Carlsbad Unified School District 59.95%

Chula Vista Elementary School District 63.11%

Del Mar Unified School District 60.57%

Mountain Empire Unified School District 53.90%

San Diego Unified School District 61.02%

Santee Unified School District 58.22%

South Bay Unified School District 64.46%

Sweetwater Union High School District 64.42%

Vista Unified School District 59.86%

Only one community did not support their school district: *Bonsall

Some of you may say that I’m on the wrong side of this because it doesn’t align with your analysis of the merits of the bond. But I believe that every bond has a pro and a con. Each of the bonds that did pass had roughly 40 percent of the vote who voted against it. The bond or the school district was imperfect enough to garner people who opposed it, however, most people supported the bond despite the deficiencies.

California Schools should be able to be fully funded out of the state budget, but that is not happening. It’s true that California is mismanaged, but that’s a topic for a future article.

An analysis of the state’s budget and the school district’s budget would show where the funds are going and why public-school property, enrollment and overall test scores are in decline. Without extra “bonds” to bridge the gap, school districts cannot maintain or improve. Every school district struggles with the same challenges. The difference is found in how a community supports their schools through bonds and other activities, so their schools can provide an excellent education in a quality environment.

The same NIMBY’s who opposed the school bond, stand in strong support of Monserate Winery. There’s no discussion about traffic when it comes to the winery. No concern for safety or noise or vandalism. Apparently having increased traffic as a result of individual visitors and group tours to the winery is more acceptable than having increased traffic due to the carpools and busses that would transport the community’s children to the high school.

Don’t get me wrong. I have no horse in the race. My children are both adults and I am excited that Monserate Winery is being developed. I am thankful that the Work family decided to take on the project and build something beautiful that the community can enjoy and attract visitors and new residents to Fallbrook. I, however, am more excited when our values are placed on our children and the development and support of our public schools, which ultimately has a positive effect on property values.

*Bonsall – The voting community includes properties that are in Bonsall and properties in Fallbrook within the Bonsall school district

