Last updated 11/29/2018 at 5:45pm

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook is holding a Christmas Open House and Brunch, Thursday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 420 Elbrook Drive. There will be complimentary valet parking.

Guests must RSVP to Gay at (760) 728-8880 as space is limited.