Women's Connection to enjoy Christmas concert

The talented jazz singers that form the group Gin 'Tonix will perform for the Fallbrook Women's Connection Dec. 7.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection will enjoy a Christmas concert as well as a delicious brunch in the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens Friday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all ladies to come and enjoy the beautiful sounds of the popular jazz singers Gin 'Tonix, a perfect addition to this year's holiday gathering. Also, returning by popular demand, will be Farah's collection of fashionable handbags, wallets, jewelry and more.

The guest speaker is Judee Stapp, who will recall the joys of Christmas Past and highlight ways to survive Christmas present in "The Lights of Christmas – The Gift that Keeps on Giving." Pianist Jean Dixon will provide beautiful music.

The cost per ticket is $22, cash or check, and includes brunch. The Grand Tradition is located at 220 Grand Tradition Way (entrance is located at the corner of Mission and Grand Tradition Way, near the Econo Lodge). Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.