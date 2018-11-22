Encore Club members have fun at Fall Gathering

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club has several events planned as the year ends. Recently members and guests gathered at a private home to enjoy the annual Halloween Gathering. Many of the guests wore costumes, with prizes awarded for the most creative. It was all a lot of fun, with lots of laughter and some guessing who was hiding under each costume.

Upcoming events include the Encore Club Holiday Luncheon to be held at Vista Valley Country Club on Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. This is a popular annual event and includes the gentlemen and other guests. Together with their many friends, all will enjoy the entertainment, festivities and delicious Italian buffet.

To celebrate the season of giving, many members are also again supporting young marine families at Camp Pendleton with gifts for the children to enjoy and demonstrating their gratitude for the sacrifices these men and women make to keep the country safe.

Encore Club is a social club open to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz, and Rainbow. New members are welcome at any time and those interested should contact either Bea Valverde, beatricevalverde62@yahoo.com or Bobbi Bixby, (562) 673-1250. Information is also available at http://www.fallbrookencoreclub.com.

The club meets the first Tuesday of each month at the United Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven Road in Fallbrook. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. and the business meeting starts at 10 a.m. The next meeting is Dec. 4. Guests are welcome to attend, to take time to get acquainted with some of the nicest people and learn more about the club and the activities available.

Submitted by the Encore Club.